Ghosted: Love Gone Missing
S1 • E1
Julia & Delmond
Rachel and Travis set out to help Julia confront Delmond, a longtime friend who became ensnared by her ex's lies and ghosted her as a result.
09/10/2019
Full Ep
42:23
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing
S1 • E2
Ross & Jordan
Rachel and Travis help an aspiring New York stand-up track down the professed love of his life, but she may have had a good reason for ghosting him after six months.
09/10/2019
Full Ep
41:49
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing
S1 • E3
Brittney & Shay
Rachel and Travis help Brittney track down her best friend Shay who disappeared from her life shortly after announcing her pregnancy to their clique.
09/17/2019
Full Ep
41:49
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing
S1 • E4
Resee & Brendan
Rachel and Travis learn about Resee's complicated history with his friend Brendan, who vanished online after moving to a different town.
09/17/2019
Full Ep
41:49
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing
S1 • E5
Kayla & Shawn
Rachel and Travis help Kayla hunt down Shawn, someone she thought was the man of her dreams -- but she's not the only one.
09/24/2019
Full Ep
41:48
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing
S1 • E6
Russell & Destiney
Rachel and Travis help Russell track down Destiney, an ex-girlfriend he ghosted after learning that she was pregnant.
10/01/2019
Full Ep
41:48
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing
S1 • E7
Whitney & Tahira
Whitney was ghosted after bailing on plans to move to L.A. with college bestie Tahira after graduation, but the real reasons may be more political than personal.
10/08/2019
Full Ep
41:24
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing
S1 • E8
Giovanna & Dante
Rachel and Travis set out to help Giovanna confront Dante, an ex-boyfriend who never got back in contact with her after a routine holiday trip.
10/15/2019
Full Ep
41:29
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing
S2 • E1
Joanna & Aaron
Rachel and Travis help Joanna, a single mom from New Jersey, track down Aaron, a rideshare driver who disappeared from her life after nearly eight months of dating.
09/02/2020
Full Ep
41:49
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing
S2 • E2
Shannon & Jay
When Shannon met Jay, she thought she'd found another single parent to make a life with, but after six months together, Jay cut off communication -- while still following her on social media.
09/09/2020
Full Ep
41:49
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing
S2 • E3
Mariah & James
After years in a messy relationship with her ex, Mariah thought she'd found something real with her coworker James -- until James abruptly quit his job and blocked her.
09/16/2020
Full Ep
41:29
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing
S2 • E4
Michael & Francisco
Michael's very first relationship involved meeting a man online, falling for him, nearly eloping after one date, panicking, moving to Japan, then getting ghosted -- now he wants answers.
09/23/2020
