S1 • E1
S1 • E1
Who Let the Freaks Out
Kelly Rowland helps Todrick surprise his friend and makeup artist Nicole, and the team parodies the lifestyles of the rich and famous in their latest music video.
08/31/2015
S1 • E2
Texas
Todrick travels home to Texas and brings his team along to shoot a personal video with his family and friends.
09/07/2015
S1 • E3
Epic Love
Todrick re-creates his favorite romantic movies for the "Epic Love" music video, but he realizes that pulling off blockbuster looks on a minimal budget is harder than it seems.
09/14/2015
S1 • E4
Wind It Up
Todrick sets out to create a magical world of zombie toys, and Jillian Rose Reed from MTV's "Awkward" makes an appearance.
09/21/2015
S1 • E5
Titaniqua
Todrick teams up with YouTubers Jenna Marbles, GloZell and Shanna Malcolm to spoof "Titanic" in his "Titaniqua" music video.
09/28/2015
S1 • E6
You Unfollowed Me
Joseph Gordon-Levitt helps Todrick spoof social media culture, but the team cuts it close with only six hours to record their song and shoot the video.
10/05/2015
S1 • E7
Dem Cakes
Todrick celebrates "the booty" in his circus-themed music video with guest star Aubrey O'Day.
10/12/2015
S1 • E8
Peter Perry
Madison Beer joins Todrick in a "Peter Pan"-themed music video, but they hit roadblocks when epic pirate ships, live alligators and flying effects prove hard to pull off.
10/22/2015
About Todrick
Get a glimpse into Todrick Hall's creative factory and meet the passionate troupe of collaborators who pour their hearts and souls into his YouTube videos.
