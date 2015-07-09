Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Todrick takes his team to Texas to shoot a personal video with his friends and family from his home town.
Todrick
S1 • E1
Who Let the Freaks Out
Todrick pokes fun at crazy celebrity excess in this original music video, borrowing costumes and stealing locations to make it happen. Kelly Rowland helps the team surprises friend and make-up artist, Nicole.
08/31/2015
Todrick
S1 • E2
Texas
Todrick takes his team to Texas to shoot a personal video with his friends and family from his home town.
09/07/2015
Todrick
S1 • E3
Epic Love
Todrick and his team make an homage to great romantic movie moments for the music video to his dance anthem “Epic Love.” But pulling off blockbuster looks on a lackluster budget has its challenges.
09/14/2015
Todrick
S1 • E4
Wind It up
Todrick’s music video for his romantic duet is a magical world of zombie toys. Jillian Rose Reed from MTV’s Awkward joins the cast.
09/21/2015
Todrick
S1 • E5
Titaniqua
Todrick makes a Titanic spoof called “Titaniqua” with YouTubers; Jenna Marbles, GloZell and Dexter.
09/28/2015
Todrick
S1 • E6
You Unfollowed Me
Todrick invites Joseph Gordon Levitt to costars in a video spoof on social media called “You Unfollow Me.” But Joseph has only 6 hours to record the song and shoot the video. Will this A-lister be able to crash shoot?
10/05/2015
Todrick
S1 • E7
Dem Cakes
Todrick celebrates the booty in his original circus-themed music video guest starring Aubrey O’Day.
10/12/2015
Todrick
S1 • E8
Peter Perry
Todrick tells the Peter Pan story using Katy Perry’s music, casting his talented team and Madison Beer in the video. They hit roadblocks when epic pirate ships, live crocodiles and flying effects prove hard to pull off.
10/19/2015
TodrickS1 E8
Peter Perry
Todrick tells the Peter Pan story using Katy Perry's music, casting his talented team and Madison Beer in the video.
10/19/2015
