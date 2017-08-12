Home
Amazingness
Amazingness
20:29
S1 • E1
Episode 1
A talent show like no other. Hosted by Rob Dyrdek. Six acts compete for $10,000 including a lasso legend, a vape pro, limbo master, and a hand farter.
12/08/2017
20:30
S1 • E2
Episode 2
Six acts compete for $10,000 including a triple jointed bone breaker, a champion juggler, and a daredevil roller skating duo.
12/15/2017
20:30
S1 • E3
Episode 3
Six acts compete for $10,000 including, a classical twerker, a hackey sack pro, and a card thrower extremist.
12/22/2017
20:30
S1 • E4
Episode 4
Six acts compete for $10,000 including, a triple jointed bone breaker, a champion juggler, and a daredevil roller skating duo.
12/29/2017
20:30
S1 • E5
Episode 5
Six acts compete for $10,000 including, a guitar god, a tightrope walker extraordinaire, and a martial artist heavyweight.
01/05/2018
20:30
S1 • E6
Episode 6
Six acts compete for $10,000 including, a sign spinning savant, a hip hop magician, and the world’s fastest clapper.
01/12/2018
20:30
S1 • E7
Episode 7
Six acts compete for $10,000 including, extreme pogo jumpers, a hula hoop master, and pole dance perfection.
01/19/2018
20:30
S1 • E8
Episode 8
Six acts compete for $10,000 including, a laser dance duo, an archery extremist, and a yoyo marvel.
01/19/2018
About Amazingness
