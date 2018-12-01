Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Episode 6
Season 1 E 6 • 01/12/2018
Six acts compete for $10,000 including, a sign spinning savant, a hip hop magician, and the world’s fastest clapper.
Watching
Full Ep
20:29
Amazingness
S1 • E1
Episode 1
A talent show like no other. Hosted by Rob Dyrdek. Six acts compete for $10,000 including a lasso legend, a vape pro, limbo master, and a hand farter.
12/08/2017
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
Amazingness
S1 • E2
Episode 2
Six acts compete for $10,000 including a triple jointed bone breaker, a champion juggler, and a daredevil roller skating duo.
12/15/2017
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
Amazingness
S1 • E3
Episode 3
Six acts compete for $10,000 including, a classical twerker, a hackey sack pro, and a card thrower extremist.
12/22/2017
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
Amazingness
S1 • E4
Episode 4
Six acts compete for $10,000 including, a triple jointed bone breaker, a champion juggler, and a daredevil roller skating duo.
12/29/2017
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
Amazingness
S1 • E5
Episode 5
Six acts compete for $10,000 including, a guitar god, a tightrope walker extraordinaire, and a martial artist heavyweight.
01/05/2018
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
Amazingness
S1 • E6
Episode 6
Six acts compete for $10,000 including, a sign spinning savant, a hip hop magician, and the world’s fastest clapper.
01/12/2018
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
Amazingness
S1 • E7
Episode 7
Six acts compete for $10,000 including, extreme pogo jumpers, a hula hoop master, and pole dance perfection.
01/19/2018
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
MTV UnpluggedS2020
Miley Cyrus Is Going Unplugged
Miley Cyrus will perform a concert unlike any she's ever given on MTV Unplugged: Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions, premiering Friday, Oct. 16 at 7/6c.
10/05/2020
Trailer
03:00
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35
The Challenge: Total Madness Isn't for the Faint of Heart
The Challenge returns with familiar faces and brand-new twists, including an underground bunker for competitors to live in and an even more difficult road to the final.
03/19/2020
Trailer
00:30
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14
Who Dis?
Nick kicks things up a notch when Blac Chyna, Ginuwine, Ceaser, ScHoolboy Q, Mario and other celebrity guest stars turn up to do battle for the coveted championship belt.
12/12/2019
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Floribama Shore Season 3 Is a Roller Coaster of Emotions
From fights to hookups to breakdowns, everything is bigger in St. Petersburg, FL, on Floribama Shore Season 3.
11/12/2019