Deliciousness

Kel Mitchell Panelist

Kel is a two-time Emmy-nominated actor, producer and stand-up comic hailing from the Windy City of Chicago. He is the executive producer of the new iteration of the beloved Nickelodeon series All That, bringing him full circle since his big break on the original show in the 1990s. All That was Nickelodeon's longest running live-action series with 171 episodes during 10 seasons, from 1994 to 2005. The franchise paved the way for a number of successful spinoffs, including Kenan & Kel, The Amanda Show, The Nick Cannon Show and the feature-length film "Good Burger," all of which cemented Kel's impact on pop culture.

When he is not acting, writing or directing, Kel helps youth across the country follow their dreams. He and his wife were honored with an award from the Carson Black Chambers of Commerce for providing a safe space for kids to show off their creative talents in their dance variety live show, "The Back House Party." Kel is a spokesperson for The Black College Expo, which provides numerous scholarships for students throughout the year.