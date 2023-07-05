Caught in the Act: Unfaithful

Tami Roman Cast Member

Hailing from White Plains, NY, actress, producer, director, TV personality, comedian and businesswoman Tami Roman first rose to fame when she was cast on MTV's groundbreaking series "The Real World." Tami is the creator of the Bonnet Chronicles, an Instagram account that features hilarious tell-it-like-it-is rants by Tami's alter ego, Petty Betty. The account was so well-received that a mini web series was developed for the character, available exclusively on TIDAL. Tami has gained notoriety as an actress and starred alongside distinguished actors such as Halle Berry, Octavia Spencer, Steve Harvey, Kevin Hart, Courteney Cox, Taraji P. Henson, Vivica A. Fox and Ed O'Neill. She appears on Reese Witherspoon's "Truth Be Told" opposite Octavia Spencer for Apple TV+, "Carl Weber's The Family Business" for BET and Lee Daniels's "The Ms. Pat Show" for BET+. Tami has a strong social media presence with over eight million followers between Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and her personal website. She and her two daughters, Lyric and Jazz, reside in Texas with her husband, retired NFL player Reggie Youngblood.