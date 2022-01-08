Caught in the Act: Unfaithful
I Feel Like a Side Chick Almost
Season 2 E 10 • 09/19/2023
Jessica thought her relationship with musician boyfriend Evan was in perfect harmony, but she fears he may be making more than music with his best friend.
S1 • E6Caught in the Act: UnfaithfulNot Her Cousin!
Nico walked into Leighann's shop looking for a haircut and wound up in a long-distance relationship with a baby on the way, but now he's starting to worry about her other clients and her ex.
08/01/2022
S2 • E1Caught in the Act: UnfaithfulIt's Giving Very Much Fraudulent
Monika comes to Tami for help when Ken's infidelity adds to her emotional trauma, but Tami's investigation peels back deeper layers of trouble for both Ken and Monika.
07/11/2023
S2 • E2Caught in the Act: UnfaithfulHe Proposed to Both of Us
Leila suspects something is up with her longtime fiancé West after he grows distant following her miscarriage, and the team's investigation reveals a brazen deception.
07/18/2023
S2 • E3Caught in the Act: UnfaithfulWe Have Dogs at Home
After Neko breaks his girlfriend Kara's trust, he starts to suspect her job as a scantily clad barber has led to infidelity, and he turns to Tami and DJ Envy to learn the truth.
07/25/2023
S2 • E4Caught in the Act: UnfaithfulNo Way to Treat a Lady
After catching her boyfriend Aaron cheating once before, Bella seeks Tami's help to confirm his ongoing infidelity so she can either move forward with him or get a gender-affirming surgery.
08/01/2023
S2 • E5Caught in the Act: UnfaithfulYou Gave Up the Cookies!
Mariah's relationship with Bobby heated up after she quickly got pregnant with their son, but now she's worried he's giving his attention to other women -- and maybe fathering other kids.
08/08/2023
S2 • E6Caught in the Act: UnfaithfulAny Old D Will Do
Andrew's been working about 60 hours a week while hoping to start a family with his older girlfriend Nikki, but he's begun to suspect her acroyoga instructor is more than just a friend.
08/15/2023
S2 • E7Caught in the Act: UnfaithfulHe Said That Was His Cousin
Mimi calls on Tami to investigate her long-term boyfriend Memphis's shady behavior with a recently divorced friend, but Tami learns the truth may be hiding in plain sight.
08/22/2023
S2 • E8Caught in the Act: UnfaithfulI Just Don't Feel That Bad
Ruby notices a drastic change in her boyfriend Johnny's behavior after they launch a photography business together, so she calls on Tami and the crew to help her get some answers.
08/29/2023
S2 • E9Caught in the Act: UnfaithfulDropping All Kinds of Eggplants
Before moving forward with intensive fertility treatments, Star wants to confirm her younger boyfriend Ricky is committed to a future with her and the responsibility of having a child.
09/05/2023
