'Teen Wolf' Throwback: Relive The Pack's Appearances At San Diego Comic-Con

The cast is returning after five years

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 19: Actors Tyler Posey (L) and Tyler Hoechlin attend the Maxim, FX and Home Entertainment Comic-Con Party on July 19, 2013 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage)
By Jordana Ossad
July 14, 2022 / 10:23 AM

The Teen Wolf cast is returning to San Diego Comic-Con in exactly one week -- five years and one day after their last (so we thought!) unforgettable appearance. Hall H is getting ready for a True Alpha, an Alpha and the creator of the series.

Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin and Jeff Davis will hold a panel on Thursday, July 21 to reveal brand-new details about the upcoming Teen Wolf: The Movie, coming soon to Paramount+. MTV News, as well as Teen Wolf and Paramount+ social accounts, will be giving exclusive backstage access to your favorite Beacon Hills supernaturals. Ahhh, there's no place like SDCC.

But before we see the trio in action, take a fond look back at their appearances through the years at the annual entertainment event. Enjoy the roundup, below, then stay with MTV News for more updates!

2011

Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 23: (L-R) Actors Tyler Hoechlin, Crystal Reed and Tyler Posey speak at MTV's "Teen Wolf" panel at Comic-Con 2011 held at the San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2011 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images)

2012

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 14: Actor Tyler Posey attends Entertainment Weekly's 6th Annual Comic-Con Celebration sponsored by Just Dance 4 held at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 14, 2012 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)

2013

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 19: Actors Tyler Posey (L) and Tyler Hoechlin attend the Maxim, FX and Home Entertainment Comic-Con Party on July 19, 2013 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage)

2014

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 24: Actor Tyler Hoechlin attends MTV's "Teen Wolf" panel during Comic-Con International 2014 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 24, 2014 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

2014

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 24: Actor Tyler Posey attends MTV's "Teen Wolf" panel during Comic-Con International 2014 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 24, 2014 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

2015

Getty Images

2016

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 21: Actor Tyler Posey attends the "Teen Wolf" panel during Comic-Con International 2016 at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

2016

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 21: Writer/executive producer Jeff Davis (L) and actor Tyler Posey attend the "Teen Wolf" panel during Comic-Con International 2016 at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

2017

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 20: Actor Tyler Posey (L) and executive producer Jeff Davis speak onstage at the "Teen Wolf" panel during Comic-Con International 2017 at San Diego Convention Center on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

2017

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 20: Actor Tyler Posey speaks onstage at the "Teen Wolf" panel during Comic-Con International 2017 at San Diego Convention Center on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)
