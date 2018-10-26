Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Too Stupid to Sweat
Season 1 E 3 • 11/16/2018
After discovering how out of shape they are, the crew hits the gym for a disastrous workout, walks across a balance beam over rat traps and runs on a soaped-up treadmill.
Watching
Full Ep
20:51
Too Stupid to Die
S1 • E1
Too Stupid to Quit Being Stupid
Get to know the crew (and Meemaw) as they scour the hardware store to find inspiration for stunts, take up driving for a rideshare and turn Zach into a human wrecking ball.
10/26/2018
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Too Stupid to Die
S1 • E2
Too Stupid to Drive
Blazer goes to driving school, Meemaw agrees to do a stunt with Zach, a remote-controlled car gives everyone a shock, the crew plays Hopper, and Meggan gets behind the wheel.
11/02/2018
Full Ep
20:51
Sign in to Watch
Too Stupid to Die
S1 • E3
Too Stupid to Sweat
After discovering how out of shape they are, the crew hits the gym for a disastrous workout, walks across a balance beam over rat traps and runs on a soaped-up treadmill.
11/16/2018
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Too Stupid to Die
S1 • E4
Too Stupid to Love
Meggan and Meemaw set up Zach on blind dates, Blazer loses an eyebrow during Pubic Archery, and the crew takes turns being dragged on mattresses into an empty pool by an ATV.
11/30/2018
Full Ep
20:31
Sign in to Watch
Too Stupid to Die
S1 • E5
Too Stupid to Work
Blazer tries to land jobs at the grocery store for his friends, Zach whips office chairs around on a dirt bike, and Chad gets hooks in his back and becomes a human taxi.
11/30/2018
Full Ep
20:31
Sign in to Watch
Too Stupid to Die
S1 • E6
Too Stupid to Fail
The crew embraces epic failure as Zach turns himself into human catfish bait, Blazer licks a frozen dildo, and Khyler tries to hang-glide across a river.
11/30/2018
Full Ep
20:51
Sign in to Watch
Too Stupid to Die
S1 • E7
Too Stupid for the World
Meemaw suggests the gang try group therapy, Meggan attempts to jump an Amish buggy, and the guys take bags of spicy habanero sauce to the face during a game of corn hole.
12/07/2018
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
MTV UnpluggedS2020
Miley Cyrus Is Going Unplugged
Miley Cyrus will perform a concert unlike any she's ever given on MTV Unplugged: Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions, premiering Friday, October 16, at 7/6c.
10/05/2020
Trailer
03:00
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35
The Challenge: Total Madness Isn't for the Faint of Heart
The Challenge returns with familiar faces and brand-new twists, including an underground bunker for competitors to live in and an even more difficult road to the final.
03/19/2020
Trailer
00:30
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14
Who Dis?
Nick kicks things up a notch when Blac Chyna, Ginuwine, Ceaser, ScHoolboy Q, Mario and other celebrity guest stars turn up to do battle for the coveted championship belt.
12/12/2019
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Floribama Shore Season 3 Is a Roller Coaster of Emotions
From fights to hookups to breakdowns, everything is bigger in St. Petersburg, FL, on Floribama Shore Season 3.
11/12/2019