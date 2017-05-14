My Super Sweet 16
16K Dy'mond
Season 10 E 1 • 05/14/2017
When it comes to planning her sweet 16, YouTuber Dy'mond has her dad wrapped around her little finger, but her mom isn't thrilled about the expensive price tag.
20:24
My Super Sweet 16S10 • E2Center Stage Sweet 16
Child actor Noah plans to launch his music career at his Hollywood-themed sweet 16, but some setbacks threaten to spoil his success.
05/21/2017
20:29
My Super Sweet 16S10 • E3Debutante Baller
Jana prepares to step out of her over-the-top mom's shadow and into the spotlight with a show-stopping performance at her debut 18th birthday party.
06/12/2017
20:27
My Super Sweet 16S10 • E4Quinceanera in Wonderland
Priscila wants to feel like Queen Bey at her "Alice in Wonderland"-themed quinceanera, but she fears her court will let her down on her fairy-tale night.
06/19/2017
20:14
My Super Sweet 16S10 • E5Golden Key Bromitzvah
Rapper Lil Key celebrates his 17th birthday with Baltimore's first bro mitzvah, but the party might get shut down when it gets too rowdy.
06/26/2017
20:31
My Super Sweet 16S10 • E6Our Super Musical.ly Sweet 16
Musical.ly stars Sianney and Angelise, a.k.a. the SiAngie Twins, are shocked when rapper Fat Joe appears at their sweet 16.
07/03/2017
20:28
My Super Sweet 16S10 • E7Behind The Masquerade
Trey's love of theater gives him the confidence to reveal his true self and unleash his new look at his masquerade-themed sweet 16 birthday party.
09/04/2017
20:28
My Super Sweet 16S10 • E8A Super Magical Sweet 16
One year after Baby J was shot during a home invasion, she tries to ensure her over-the-top "Life Is Beautiful" sweet 16 celebration in Las Vegas goes off without a hitch.
09/04/2017
20:24
My Super Sweet 16S10 • E9Birthday and the Beatz
Sierra (DJ Beauty and the Beatz) has spun records for the Obamas, and now she plans to flex on the turntables at her epic concert-style "beatz blackout" sweet 16 party.
09/11/2017
