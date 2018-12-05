Cardi B And Offset Break Up — Revisit Their Wildest, Most Unforgettable Moments

Pour one out for rap's first couple — Cardi B and Offset have split up, according to a video the "Money" rapper posted overnight.
"Things just haven't been working out between us for a long time, and it's nobody's fault. It's just that I guess we grew out of love," Cardi said in the candid clip, adding that they've tried unsuccessfully to work things out "for a hot minute." She revealed a divorce is imminent, but that she and her husband remain committed to co-parenting their four-month-old daughter, Kulture.
While she didn't give any details about what exactly prompted the breakup, rumors of infidelity have plagued the union for months on end. The timing couldn't be worse for Offset, whose debut solo album is slated for release on his birthday next week, December 14. The Migos rapper hasn't publicly commented on the split, though he did post a cryptic comment on Cardi's video: "Y'all won."
Cardi and Offset didn't shy away from some public PDA last weekend when they lit up the Jingle Ball L.A. stage together, but now it appears their whirlwind relationship has come to a screeching halt. Even so, we'll always have the memories of hip-hop's wildest couple — look back at their best and brightest moments together below.
-
January 2017: "Lick" gives us the first taste of their chemistry
Taken from her Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 2 mixtape, the track was released around the same time that Cardi and Offset were spotted hanging out in New York together.
-
February 2017: A "super" first date
The couple had their first date at the freakin' Super Bowl; totally casual. Cardi later recalled to GQ, "I told my publicist to tell him, because I was very shy, 'Listen, if we gonna go on a public date together, you cannot make me look like a dumbass after this.' And he was like, 'No, I really like her. I'm really feeling her.' We was talking, we was making out. We didn't fuck. After the Super Bowl, it got really serious because I feel, like, all eyes on us." Even so, they played coy about their relationship for months.
-
July 2017: One hell of a chain
Offset gifted Cardi a personalized "Bloody Moves" chain, which cost a cool $60K and featured a diamond-encrusted hand with red nails, sparkling rings, and a bandana.
-
September 2017: "I do's" on the DL
Though fans wouldn't know it for almost a year, the couple secretly tied the knot at home. "We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress, no makeup and no ring!" Cardi revealed to fans months later.
-
October 2017: A proposal for the ages
Offset got down on one knee at a sold-out show in Philadelphia and popped the question with a giant diamond sparkler. They'd already been secretly married for a few weeks by that point, but that didn't stop Cardi from saying "yes" all over again.
-
January 2018: Offset makes his love permanent
The ATL superstar got his beloved's name tattooed on his neck, just below his Powerpuff Girls ink.
-
April 2018: Cardi's dramatic pregnancy reveal
Following weeks of speculation, she confirmed the happy news by flaunting her baby bump on Saturday Night Live. After the performance, she cheered, "I'm finally free!"
-
April 2018: Things get steamy for "Bartier Cardi"
"Cardi B brain on Offset," she spit on her Invasion of Privacy single, taking it to the next level in the track's video, which showed the pair showing off some PDA in the back of a car.
-
June 2018: "On the cover of the Rolling Stone"
The pair were bonafide music royalty on the famed mag's July cover, with Offset kissing his wifey's bare baby bump. "My daughter made it to the Rollin Stone cover!!!!" she gushed upon the reveal.
-
June 2018: Littest baby shower ever
The expectant parents danced the night away at a "Bronx Fairytale"-themed baby shower that celebrated Baby Bardi's imminent arrival in lavish fashion.
-
July 2018: Kulture arrives!
Cardi gave birth to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus on July 10, announcing the news in a series of stunning nude maternity photos.
-
July 2018: Mom and Dad's matching Lambos
To celebrate the happy baby news, Cardi and Offset purchased matching Lamborghinis, posing on Instagram next to their slick new rides.
-
November 2018: A Jingle Ball surpriseGetty Images
Just days ago, Cardi brought her hubby onstage for a surprise appearance during her set at L.A.'s Jingle Ball. Together, they performed Offset's "Ric Flair Drip," with Cardi kissing her man and gushing, "Thank you, husband. He's so fine. That’s my baby daddy, yo!" Given today's news, though, that may have been their last-ever performance together.