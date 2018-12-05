Cardi B And Offset Break Up — Revisit Their Wildest, Most Unforgettable Moments

Getty Images

Pour one out for rap's first couple — Cardi B and Offset have split up, according to a video the "Money" rapper posted overnight.

"Things just haven't been working out between us for a long time, and it's nobody's fault. It's just that I guess we grew out of love," Cardi said in the candid clip, adding that they've tried unsuccessfully to work things out "for a hot minute." She revealed a divorce is imminent, but that she and her husband remain committed to co-parenting their four-month-old daughter, Kulture.

While she didn't give any details about what exactly prompted the breakup, rumors of infidelity have plagued the union for months on end. The timing couldn't be worse for Offset, whose debut solo album is slated for release on his birthday next week, December 14. The Migos rapper hasn't publicly commented on the split, though he did post a cryptic comment on Cardi's video: "Y'all won."

Cardi and Offset didn't shy away from some public PDA last weekend when they lit up the Jingle Ball L.A. stage together, but now it appears their whirlwind relationship has come to a screeching halt. Even so, we'll always have the memories of hip-hop's wildest couple — look back at their best and brightest moments together below.