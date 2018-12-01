12 Jingle Ball L.A. Highlights From Camila, Cardi B, Monsta X, And More

Pop music fans, the most festive time of the year is here: Jingle Ball season!
iHeartRadio's annual concert series touched down in Los Angeles on Friday night (November 30) with a characteristically killer lineup in tow. As always, each artist stuck to Jingle Ball's breakneck format, essentially performing mini medleys of their greatest hits. From the second Bebe Rexha hit the stage, all the way up to Cardi B's hype-as-hell finale, it was a nonstop party that featured more than a few surprise guests. Below, check out highlights from each of the 12 performers.
Bebe Rexha's opening set was anything but a "mess."Getty Images
Looking like an ice queen in a bedazzled white gown, Rexha kicked off the evening with an energetic four-song set that climaxed with her surprise country smash, "Meant to Be."
Bazzi serenaded the crowd like a bonafide Casanova.Getty Images
While the award for "most romantic performer" of the evening went to Camila Cabello (more on that later), Bazzi was close behind, thanks to his live renditions of "Beautiful" and "Mine." On the latter song, he let the audience take the lead for a singalong of stunning, sentimental proportions.
Monsta X's historic appearance was "K-poppin.'"Getty Images
The seven-piece boy band made history as the first K-pop act to headline Jingle Ball, and they didn't waste a second of their monumental performance. "We're from Korea... so tonight we're gonna make this K-poppin'!" they exclaimed, before tearing through a nimble three-song set that had The Forum shaking and rattling.
Shawn Mendes had a couple surprises in store.Getty Images
"I'm the luckiest guy on planet Earth," the 20-year-old said, in between making the #MendesArmy contingent of the crowd go wild for "In My Blood," "Treat You Better," and more hits. The falsetto-flaunting "Lost in Japan" was a highlight, as was his cover of Kings of Leon's "Use Somebody," but the real treat came when he brought Khalid out for a rare live duet of their moving collab, "Youth."
Calvin Harris supplied the mid-show dance break.Getty Images
The DJ's flame-filled, spastically lit set was damn near seizure-inducing, but it was a solid reminder of just how many hits he's given us over the years. His setlist comprised classics like "Feel So Close" and "We Found Love," as well as recent hits like "One Kiss" and "Promises." So many bops!
Alessia Cara celebrated her album release day in style.Getty Images
Just hours after dropped her sophomore album, The Pains of Growing, the suited-up star bounded onstage to keep the party going. Best day ever?!
Dua Lipa had electricity to spare.Getty Images
Looking like a shiny, tinsel-covered Christmas tree, Dua danced her way through "One Kiss" and "Electricity" before sassing it up with "IDGAF" and "New Rules." Best of all, she wrapped her performance with an exciting promise: "See you with new music in 2019."
G-Eazy brought some friends along for the ride.Getty Images
The Oakland rapper gave fans a bout of déjà vu when he opened with "Me, Myself & I," the same track that Rexha used to launch her own set just a couple hours prior. But G's rendition was entirely his own, and it made way for a hyped-up performance that included cameos from Anthony Russo and Marc E. Bassy.
Camila Cabello made an entire arena of people cry.Getty Images
The most festive of all the performers, Cabello spoke to the crowd about how excited she was for the holidays and how her shiny jumpsuit was inspired by a Christmas ornament. Her tight set opened with the intense "Never Be the Same" and closed with the dance-filled "Havana," but the real peak was her cover of "Can't Help Falling In Love," which led straight into "Consequences." Cue all the tears.
After joining Mendes's set earlier in the night, Khalid had a surprise of his own for the crowd: a sultry performance of "Love Lies" that featured Normani herself. Unsurprisingly, the pair's chemistry was off the charts, and Khalid kept the vibes rolling with "Location" and "Better."
Cardi B got an assist from Offset for her explosive finale.Getty Images
Who else could close the party but Cardi? She sprinted through a stacked setlist that included no less than nine songs — everything from "Bickenhead" and "I Like It" to "Finesse" and "Drip." After a couple numbers, she hit pause and coaxed Offset into join her onstage after telling the crowd, "Hold on, honey. I need a break. I'm already running out of breath, I got asthma. I'ma need somebody to help me out. Where's my husband?" And of course, she closed out the festivities with a performance of "Bodak Yellow" that made everyone's ears ring, ring, ring, ring.