Cardi B Completely Flipped Out When Offset Proposed To Her Onstage

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

If there's any time to lose your mind while flipping your hair in a truly exquisite head-bang, it's when the love of your life hops up on stage, presents you with a diamond ring the size of an iceberg, and asks you to spend the rest of your life with them.

In one sentence, that, more or less, sums up Cardi B and Offset's engagement, which took place in Philadelphia last night (October 27) before thousands of fans who were losing it almost as much as Cardi herself.

After the joyous proposal went down, Cardi took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the life-changing moment. She flashed her ring — a teardrop-shaped beauty surrounded with tons of smaller stones — and gushed about spending "FOREVAAA" with her fiancé.

October 27 was a special day for the happy couple, engagement aside: They also dropped their brand new collaboration, "Motor Sport," which also features Nicki Minaj and plenty of unforgettable verses from that massive team of MCs.

If you'd like a close-up of both Cardi's ring and the single, don't worry — she's got you covered.

Congrats to Cardi B and Offset! 💍💞