Cardi B Is Pregnant! See Her Dramatic Bump Reveal On SNL

She and Offset have happily confirmed Baby Bardi is on the way

FINALLY! After months of speculation, the bump the whole world has been dying to see is now completely, unmistakably visible. Yep, Cardi B is pregnant, and her baby bump got a dramatic debut on Saturday Night Live last night (April 7).

Hot off the release of her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, Cardi hit the SNL stage for a “Bodak Yellow”/“Bartier Cardi” medley, which she performed while wearing a massive feathered coat. But it was her second performance of the night that made the bigger statement. During “Be Careful,” Cardi rolled through the first couple minutes of the song with only her upper body filling the screen. But when the camera eventually panned out, her body-hugging, floor-length gown revealed a substantial bump (!!).

On Twitter, the 25-year-old rapper tweeted about the pregnancy, writing, “I started winning when the whole world was doubting on me! Think imma lose with my little baby counting on me?” Her fiancé, Offset, also confirmed, saying in a tweet that he and Cardi are “looking forward to our next chapter together.”

Rumors of a Baby Bardi had swirled since February, and were only fueled by Cardi’s seemingly never-ending collection of extremely poofy, tummy-concealing dresses. She previously addressed the rumors with a now-iconic Instagram comment — “let me fat in peace” — and in an interview with Apple Music, saying, “People cannot expect me to be open about everything.”

With a co-hosting gig next week on The Tonight Show, and performances at Coachella later this month, she won’t need to hide her happy news anymore. She’s finally free!