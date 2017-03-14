Cardi B's 'Bartier Cardi' Video Is A Decadent Dream Of Furs And Half-Naked Men

YouTube

It's Cardi's world and we're just living in it

Last night (April 2), Cardi B dropped the video for "Bartier Cardi" featuring 21 Savage. The surrealist and opulent vision is directed by Petra Collins who is known for what The New Yorker calls a "dreamy, hyper-feminine aesthetic." Throughout the video, the Bronx rapper is decked in luxurious furs as she raps in a mansion full of male eye candy and women counting money next to candy.

21 Savage is briefly kidnapped and forced to look at television screens that show nothing but static. Thankfully, the Atlanta rapper doesn't seem to mind. 21 is either really into BDSM or potentially has a form of Stockholm syndrome.

Finally, a "Bartier Cardi" visual wouldn't be complete without a cameo from Offset. The video keeps it PG and avoids putting any anatomical regions on the Migos member. Guess Cardi and Offset will have to wait a little longer to "sell that porn."

Last week, Cardi revealed that her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, is dropping on Friday (April 6). Recently she's been teasing fans with updates like her rendition of Cheetah Girls anthem "Cinderella" and releasing her third single, "Be Careful."