Cardi B Raps About Cash, Morning Sex, And Kulture On New Song 'Money'

Getty Images

After a summer break that saw her giving birth to a baby girl, notching her third No. 1 single, winning a few VMAs, and getting embroiled in a heated feud with Nicki Minaj, Cardi B is back with new music. "Money" arrived on Tuesday (October 23), two days ahead of its scheduled release, because apparently Cardi just couldn't wait to get back to the cash.

Unsurprisingly, the new banger is all about money, which Cardi has seen a lot of in the past year (the proof is in the gold-drenched cover art, for which she wears armfuls of blinged-out watches, and little else). Even so, the Bronx MC maintains that her new superstar lifestyle requires more, more, more of it: "I got a baby, I need some money / I need cheese for my egg," she spits, sounding more confident than ever.

But as much as Cardi enjoys the finer things in life, her daughter will always outweigh a check, okurr?! "I was born to flex / Diamonds on my neck," she raps. "I like boarding jets, I like morning sex / But nothing in this world that I like more than Kulture."

"Money" arrives less than seven months after Cardi B's debut album, Invasion of Privacy, dropped with the force of a nuclear explosion. The new track is a cool reminder of that larger-than-life attitude that made Cardi such a revelation on breakout hit "Bodak Yellow," and it's a promising sign that she's already plotting album No. 2.