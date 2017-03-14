Cardi B Admits She Secretly Married Offset In 2017

Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage

'Since you lil nosey fucks know at least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock'

Cardi B had enough of the rumors and set the record straight on her relationship with Offset. Contrary to popular belief, the Invasion of Privacy rapper has been married to her daughter's father far longer than many knew. Earlier today (June 25), TMZ released Cardi and Offset's marriage certificate, which revealed the two had been legally married since September 2017. In a Twitter statement, the "I Like It" rapper described why she chose to keep this fact secret.

"There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself," Cardi wrote. "Getting married was one of those moments! Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do, but we was so in love we didn't want to lose each other, [there] was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married."

One of the sweetest moments in recent hip-hop history is Offset proposing to Cardi B in Philadelphia on October 2017. The Bronx rapper goes on to thank her husband for giving her the special moment of being proposed to and fulfilling one of her dreams.

"I appreciated and love my husband so much for still wanting for me [to] have that special moment that every girl dreams of when he got down on his knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me," she continued. "Well now since you lil nosey fucks know at least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock."

Now can we all please give Cardi some privacy? Read her entire statement below.