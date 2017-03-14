Cardi B's 'Bronx Fairytale' Came To Life At Her Lavish Baby Shower

Getty Images

The world is just weeks away from the arrival of Baby Bardi, and to celebrate, Cardi B and Offset threw a baby shower in Atlanta on Tuesday night (June 26). In true Cardi style, it was "A Bronx Fairytale"-themed, and it was just as lavish and lit as you'd expect.

The (not-so) newlyweds danced the night away amid bouquets of pink flowers and pink balloons, shown on Cardi and Offset's Instagram Stories. The "I Like It" rapper also shared a pic of her and her hubby on Facebook, which shows him cradling her baby bump (peep the giant giraffe made out of flowers creeping over his shoulder). Unsurprisingly, the couple accessorized their gorgeous threads with heaps of icy jewelry.

Cardi B previously detailed plans for a vibrant baby shower in this month's Rolling Stone cover story, saying, "I want a lit baby shower. My baby shower's not starting at no 5:00. My shit is going to start at 9 p.m. because that's how I celebrate, that’s how Caribbean people celebrate."

Earlier this week, Cardi confirmed to the "nosey fucks" of the world that she and Offset actually got married back in September, ahead of their onstage engagement the following month. And while the couple definitely appears to value their privacy, at least they're still letting fans in on some of the Baby Bardi hoopla.

Check out more fun-filled pics and videos from the shower below.