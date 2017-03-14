Cardi B Flashes Her Bare Baby Bump On Dramatic Rolling Stone Cover

Getty Images

Baby Bardi isn't even here yet and she's already a cover star. On Friday evening (June 15), Cardi B surprised fans by unveiling her upcoming Rolling Stone cover, with features her fiancée Offset, a dramatic blonde wig, some serious body art, and her bare baby bump.

A version of the cover had previously leaked on the internet, but Cardi took matters into her own hands by sharing the official pic on Instagram. "I guess it was too much to ask to wait until the official July release of our @rollingstone cover!" she captioned the post. "This cover is so special to me and means so much! ... My daughter made it to the Rollin Stone cover!!!!"

This is the second RS cover for both Cardi B and Offset — she previously fronted the October 2017 issue, while he was on the February 2018 issue with the rest of Migos. It is, however, the cover debut for Baby Bardi, who's reportedly due this summer. Cardi confirmed she was pregnant while performing on Saturday Night Live back in April, giving her bump a dramatic TV debut.

The Cardi-covered issue of Rolling Stone is due to hit newsstands on July 2. Between that, her daughter's impending arrival, her upcoming nuptials, and "I Like It" heating up the charts, it's safe to say Cardi's roll isn't slowing anytime soon.