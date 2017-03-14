Cardi B Opens Up About Those Offset Cheating Allegations

Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Cardi B is candid about her life and the pressures of being one of the most in-demand rappers in the world. For Cosmopolitan's April issue the Bronx rapper discusses handling the infidelity rumors that surrounded her future fiancé, Offset.

"It’s like everybody is coming down my neck like, 'Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem,'" said Cardi. "I don’t have low self-esteem … I know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want—any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my shit with my man, and I don’t got to explain why."

Cardi continued to describe how her status as a celebrity doesn't mean the public owns her.

"I’m not your property. This is my life," said the "Bartier Cardi" rapper. "I’m going to take my time, and I’m going to decide on my decision … It’s not right, what he fucking did — but people don’t know what I did, 'cause I ain’t no angel."

Cardi's Cosmopolitan interview isn't the first time she's been honest about the burden of fame. In her October Rolling Stone cover story, the "Bodak Yellow" star admitted to feeling boxed in.

"I used to tell myself that I will always be myself," said Cardi. "Little by little, I'm feeling like I'm getting trapped and muted."

With her upcoming tour with Bruno Mars, Cardi's celebrity will continue to grow. Hopefully, the pressure will start to level out. Read more from Cardi's Cosmopolitan interview here.