Everything You Need To Know About The MTV Movie & TV Awards

Put on your binge-watching sweatpants, because the MTV Movie awards now officially include television. The annual show recognizes unforgettable stories that come to life on-screen — plus the people who make the magic happen. This year, it all goes down Sunday, May 7 in Los Angeles, with a live broadcast starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
This gives you ample time to catch up on all those shows and movies you kept meaning to watch but never got around to. It's now or never, my friend. When all your friends are raving about Beauty and the Beast or theorizing about Stranger Things, don't you want to add to the conversation? Ditch your excuses and get your binge-watch on. Then vote for your faves so they can take home MTV's Golden Popcorn award. (Though perhaps Eleven would prefer a Golden Eggo instead.)
Here's what you need to know before the big night. We'll be updating this page, so check back regularly for more news. See you soon!
The nominations are here, so get to the polls.Netflix/Universal/Disney
Jordan Peele's Get Out leads the pack with six noms, followed by Beauty and the Beast with four. As for TV, Stranger Things and Game of Thrones are killin' it with four and three noms, respectively. Golden Popcorn would go well with the Iron Throne, if you ask me.
Drumroll, please...your host is Adam DeVine!Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
At last year's awards show, DeVine sloppily made out with his Pitch Perfect co-star Rebel Wilson onstage. Now he's hosting the whole damn night. How on earth is he going to outdo himself? Stay tuned.
Zara Larsson, All Time Low, and Bea Miller will perform beforehand for lucky fans.
The party actually kicks off hours before the awards show. Zara Larsson, All Time Low, and Bea Miller are rocking the stage at MTV's Movie & TV Awards Festival, which takes place from 2 to 5 p.m. next to the red carpet. Hosts Terrence J and MTV News correspondent Gaby Wilson will be chatting with celebs as they arrive at Shrine Auditorium. Admission is first come first served, but if you can't make it to Los Angeles, catch the live stream on MTV.com.
Be sure to tune in for the big show at 8 p.m. ET/PT on May 7, 2017. Vote for your faves here and keep checking MTV News for updates leading up to the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.