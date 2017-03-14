Everything You Need To Know About The MTV Movie & TV Awards

Getty/HBO/Disney

Put on your binge-watching sweatpants, because the MTV Movie awards now officially include television. The annual show recognizes unforgettable stories that come to life on-screen — plus the people who make the magic happen. This year, it all goes down Sunday, May 7 in Los Angeles, with a live broadcast starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

This gives you ample time to catch up on all those shows and movies you kept meaning to watch but never got around to. It's now or never, my friend. When all your friends are raving about Beauty and the Beast or theorizing about Stranger Things, don't you want to add to the conversation? Ditch your excuses and get your binge-watch on. Then vote for your faves so they can take home MTV's Golden Popcorn award. (Though perhaps Eleven would prefer a Golden Eggo instead.)

Here's what you need to know before the big night. We'll be updating this page, so check back regularly for more news. See you soon!

