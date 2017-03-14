Fast & Furious Will Receive The Generation Award At 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Vin Diesel and more of the franchise’s stars will be on hand to accept the honor

After 16 years, eight films, and countless ground-shaking explosions, Fast & Furious is continuing its hot streak by making history at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Fast & Furious will be honored with the coveted Generation Award at this year’s festivities, marking the first time a film franchise will receive the accolade. In the past, the award has gone to individual actors for their outstanding achievement in film. Past recipients include Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, Robert Downey Jr., and Sandra Bullock.

Vin Diesel will accept the award on behalf of his F&F family, and he’ll be joined by franchise co-stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and Jordana Brewster.

To drive up (pun intended) the excitement even more, Camila Cabello, Pitbull, and J Balvin will be on hand to perform their fiery hit "Hey Ma" from The Fate of the Furious. It will be the first televised performance of the song since its release in March, and it may also be the last, depending on whether or not people can handle the pure steaminess of it.

Catch all the action when the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards air live Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.