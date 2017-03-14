Brooke Palmer/Warner Bros. Pictures

If You’re Terrified Of Clowns, You’ll Probably Hate The First Trailer For It

The first official teaser trailer for It, the anticipated remake of the 1990 miniseries based on Stephen King's terrifying novel, dropped Wednesday (March 29), and it looks just as amazing as you hoped it would be. Even King himself gave director Andrés Muschietti's film, due out September 8, his approval.

The day before the trailer dropped, producer David Katzenberg shared the film's poster depicting the most infamous scene in the entire story: when Georgie Denbrough meets the demonic entity Pennywise in a sewer drain moments before he's savagely murdered. The trailer's tease of that scene is even more tormenting.

Stepping into the role as Pennywise is Hemlock Grove's Bill Skarsgård, filling big (clown) shoes after Tim Curry's maniacal performance in the original. Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard is here, too, playing young Richie Tozier, whom Seth Green portrayed in the original miniseries.

This film will only be part one of the adaptation of King's 1,138-page novel, exclusively following The Losers' Club as kids in 1986. A tentatively planned sequel would reportedly deal with the kids as adults forced to fight Pennywise all over again. Check out the haunting trailer above.