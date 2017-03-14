Here Are Your 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominations: See The Full List

The MTV Movie Awards have a new look and a new name: Introducing the MTV Movie & TV Awards. For the first time ever, the annual broadcast slated for Sunday, May 7, will recognize TV series alongside feature films — and the nominations for this year’s big show, hosted by Adam DeVine, are finally out.
Leading the pack with six nods is Jordan Peele’s record-breaking directorial debut, Get Out, including Movie of the Year and a Next Generation nomination for star Daniel Kaluuya. Beauty and the Beast follows with four nominations, including a Best Actor in a Movie nom for Emma Watson. Meanwhile, Barry Jenkins's Oscar-winning film, Moonlight, scored three nominations, including a Best Kiss nod for Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome, as well as a nom in our brand-new category, Best American Story. (RIP Best Shirtless Performance.)
Over on the TV side, Stranger Things — last year's pop culture phenomenon — nabbed four nominations, two of which belong to breakout star Millie Bobby Brown. (And none for you, Demogorgon.) HBO’s mega-hit Game of Thrones follows closely behind with three noms, including the coveted Show of the Year nomination. Here's hoping nominee Emilia Clarke shows up with all three of Daenerys's dragons because Drogon would look so CUTE in a bow tie.
Voting is live now at MTV.com. Two additional categories will be revealed closer to the show.
Now, without further ado, here are your 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominees:
Movie of the Year
Beauty and the Beast
Get Out
Logan
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Edge of Seventeen
Show of the Year
Atlanta
Game of Thrones
Insecure
Pretty Little Liars
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Best Kiss
Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome — Moonlight
Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling — La La Land
Emma Watson & Dan Stevens — Beauty and the Beast
Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard — Empire
Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick — Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates
Best Villain
Allison Williams — Get Out
Demogorgon — Stranger Things
Jared Leto — Suicide Squad
Jeffrey Dean Morgan — The Walking Dead
Wes Bentley — American Horror Story: Roanoke
Best Host
Ellen DeGeneres — The Ellen DeGeneres Show
John Oliver — Last Week Tonight
RuPaul — RuPaul’s Drag Race
Samantha Bee — Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Trevor Noah — The Daily Show
Best Documentary
13th
I Am Not Your Negro
OJ: Made in America
This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
TIME: The Kalief Browder Story
Best Reality Competition
America’s Got Talent
MasterChef Junior
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Bachelor
The Voice
Best Actor in a Movie
Daniel Kaluuya — Get Out
Emma Watson — Beauty and the Beast
Hailee Steinfeld — The Edge of Seventeen
Hugh Jackman — Logan
James McAvoy — Split
Taraji P. Henson — Hidden Figures
Best Actor in a Show
Donald Glover — Atlanta
Emilia Clarke — Game of Thrones
Gina Rodriguez — Jane The Virgin
Jeffrey Dean Morgan — The Walking Dead
Mandy Moore — This Is Us
Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things
Best Comedic Performance
Adam DeVine — Workaholics
Ilana Glazer & Abbi Jacobson — Broad City
Lil Rel Howery — Get Out
Seth MacFarlane — Family Guy
Will Arnett — The LEGO Batman Movie
Best Hero
Felicity Jones — Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Grant Gustin — The Flash
Mike Colter — Luke Cage
Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things
Stephen Amell — Arrow
Taraji P. Henson — Hidden Figures
Tearjerker
Game of Thrones — Hodor's death
Grey’s Anatomy — Meredith tells her children about Derek's death
Me Before You — Will tells Louisa he can't stay with her
Moonlight — Paula tells Chiron that she loves him
This Is Us — Jack and Randall at karate
Next Generation
Chrissy Metz
Daniel Kaluuya
Issa Rae
Riz Ahmed
Yara Shahidi
Best Duo
Adam Levine & Blake Shelton — The Voice
Daniel Kauuya & Lil Rel Howery — Get Out
Brian Tyree Henry & Lakeith Stanfield — Atlanta
Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen — Logan
Josh Gad & Luke Evans — Beauty and the Beast
Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg — Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party
Best American Story
Blackish
Fresh Off The Boat
Jane The Virgin
Moonlight
Transparent
Best Fight Against the System
Get Out
Hidden Figures
Loving
Luke Cage
Mr. Robot
In the lead-up to the Movie & TV Awards on May 7, MTV will host its inaugural "Movie and Television Festival" for fans with live musical acts, special guests, and food outside of The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Be sure to tune in for the big show at 8 p.m. ET/PT on May 7, 2017, and check back here on MTV News for updates leading up to the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.