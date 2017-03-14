Netflix/Universal/Disney

Here Are Your 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominations: See The Full List

The MTV Movie Awards have a new look and a new name: Introducing the MTV Movie & TV Awards. For the first time ever, the annual broadcast slated for Sunday, May 7, will recognize TV series alongside feature films — and the nominations for this year’s big show, hosted by Adam DeVine, are finally out.

Leading the pack with six nods is Jordan Peele’s record-breaking directorial debut, Get Out, including Movie of the Year and a Next Generation nomination for star Daniel Kaluuya. Beauty and the Beast follows with four nominations, including a Best Actor in a Movie nom for Emma Watson. Meanwhile, Barry Jenkins's Oscar-winning film, Moonlight, scored three nominations, including a Best Kiss nod for Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome, as well as a nom in our brand-new category, Best American Story. (RIP Best Shirtless Performance.)

Over on the TV side, Stranger Things — last year's pop culture phenomenon — nabbed four nominations, two of which belong to breakout star Millie Bobby Brown. (And none for you, Demogorgon.) HBO’s mega-hit Game of Thrones follows closely behind with three noms, including the coveted Show of the Year nomination. Here's hoping nominee Emilia Clarke shows up with all three of Daenerys's dragons because Drogon would look so CUTE in a bow tie.

Voting is live now at MTV.com. Two additional categories will be revealed closer to the show.

Now, without further ado, here are your 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominees:

Movie of the Year

Beauty and the Beast

Get Out

Logan

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Edge of Seventeen

Show of the Year

Atlanta

Game of Thrones

Insecure

Pretty Little Liars

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Best Kiss

Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome — Moonlight

Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling — La La Land

Emma Watson & Dan Stevens — Beauty and the Beast

Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard — Empire

Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick — Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates

Best Villain

Allison Williams — Get Out

Demogorgon — Stranger Things

Jared Leto — Suicide Squad

Jeffrey Dean Morgan — The Walking Dead

Wes Bentley — American Horror Story: Roanoke

Best Host

Ellen DeGeneres — The Ellen DeGeneres Show

John Oliver — Last Week Tonight

RuPaul — RuPaul’s Drag Race

Samantha Bee — Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Trevor Noah — The Daily Show

Best Documentary

13th

I Am Not Your Negro

OJ: Made in America

This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous

TIME: The Kalief Browder Story

Best Reality Competition

America’s Got Talent

MasterChef Junior

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Bachelor

The Voice

Best Actor in a Movie

Daniel Kaluuya — Get Out

Emma Watson — Beauty and the Beast

Hailee Steinfeld — The Edge of Seventeen

Hugh Jackman — Logan

James McAvoy — Split

Taraji P. Henson — Hidden Figures

Best Actor in a Show

Donald Glover — Atlanta

Emilia Clarke — Game of Thrones

Gina Rodriguez — Jane The Virgin

Jeffrey Dean Morgan — The Walking Dead

Mandy Moore — This Is Us

Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things

Best Comedic Performance

Adam DeVine — Workaholics

Ilana Glazer & Abbi Jacobson — Broad City

Lil Rel Howery — Get Out

Seth MacFarlane — Family Guy

Will Arnett — The LEGO Batman Movie

Best Hero

Felicity Jones — Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Grant Gustin — The Flash

Mike Colter — Luke Cage

Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things

Stephen Amell — Arrow

Taraji P. Henson — Hidden Figures

Tearjerker

Game of Thrones — Hodor's death

Grey’s Anatomy — Meredith tells her children about Derek's death

Me Before You — Will tells Louisa he can't stay with her

Moonlight — Paula tells Chiron that she loves him

This Is Us — Jack and Randall at karate

Next Generation

Chrissy Metz

Daniel Kaluuya

Issa Rae

Riz Ahmed

Yara Shahidi

Best Duo

Adam Levine & Blake Shelton — The Voice

Daniel Kauuya & Lil Rel Howery — Get Out

Brian Tyree Henry & Lakeith Stanfield — Atlanta

Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen — Logan

Josh Gad & Luke Evans — Beauty and the Beast

Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg — Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party

Best American Story

Blackish

Fresh Off The Boat

Jane The Virgin

Moonlight

Transparent

Best Fight Against the System

Get Out

Hidden Figures

Loving

Luke Cage

Mr. Robot

In the lead-up to the Movie & TV Awards on May 7, MTV will host its inaugural "Movie and Television Festival" for fans with live musical acts, special guests, and food outside of The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Be sure to tune in for the big show at 8 p.m. ET/PT on May 7, 2017, and check back here on MTV News for updates leading up to the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.