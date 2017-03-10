Camila Cabello, Pitbull, And J Balvin Throw A High-Speed Dance Party For ‘Hey Ma’

Warner Music Group

Fast 8 has the Fast and the Furious crew speeding through the streets of Havana. Camila Cabello, Pitbull, and J Balvin wanted in on their action in the Cuban capital, so that's exactly what inspired the video for their hot collaboration, "Hey Ma."

Though shot in Miami, the "Hey Ma" vid throws directly to scenes from the forthcoming film — complete with a sneak peek of Dom behind the wheel, doing what he does best — with plenty of dance party action brought forth by the trio. (Let's appreciate Pitbull's ability to dance his face off in scorching heat and a perfectly pressed suit without sweating a drop, while we're at it.)

Cabello may not have been la cantante original of the track — Britney Spears sang her part on the first take of "Hey Ma," according to Pitbull — but it's hard to picture anyone else shining alongside Mr. 305 and the Colombian pop star as brilliantly as she does.

Stream "Hey Ma" on Spotify below. Fast 8 roars into theaters on April 14.