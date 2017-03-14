Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Nothing lasts forever, but one memorable night is enough for Noah Cyrus in her new song "Stay Together." Contrary to what its title implies, the track is actually about a drunken night that ends with Noah finding someone special. It's a fitting tune for NC-17, her upcoming debut album cleverly named after her age and initials.

She's well under the legal drinking age, so let's hope no cops are listening to her croon "I drank straight to my head / I went outside to smoke a cigarette / And I shattered my phone on the cement / But I don't give a fuck." Does AppleCare cover this?

And hey, if things don't work out with the hookup, the midtempo song's honest lyrics are prime material for a drunk sing-along. Dancing optional.

"You should do the sound that you want and not what others want," Cyrus recently told MTV News about her songwriting process. "I think that if you love yourself and the way that you’re doing the music, then you’re doing something right."

That's something we can all raise a glass to.