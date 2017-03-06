Ariana Grande Transforms Into A Disney Princess For Beauty And The Beast

Disney

Ariana Grande is as radiant as a rose in the music video for “Beauty and the Beast,” the award-winning ballad from composer Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman. The “Into You” singer teamed up with Oscar winner John Legend to perform the beloved duet for the soundtrack to Disney's upcoming live-action Beauty and the Beast, starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens.

The video finds Grande, in a tiered rose red gown fit for a Disney princess, and Legend, donning an embellished jacket similar to the one worn by the prince, in Beast's castle performing the titular track during Belle and Beast's iconic ballroom dance scene. Some of our favorite inanimate household items also make an appearance, as do a troupe of dancing rose petals. It's simply magical.

The enchanting ballad, sung by Angela Lansbury in the 1991 film and performed by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson on its soundtrack, received an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and a Grammy after its release in 1991. Originally, “Beauty and the Beast” wasn't a ballad at all, but an uptempo pop-rock song. However, once Lansbury signed on to the role of Mrs. Potts, she convinced Menken and Ashman to rearrange the song into something she felt more comfortable singing. And the rest is Disney history.

Grande and Legend's take on the “tale as old as time” won't be the only version of the song to appear on the soundtrack. Emma Thompson, as Mrs. Potts, performs the ballad in the film with six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald as Madame Garderobe.

Beauty and the Beast hits theaters March 17.