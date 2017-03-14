CBS

Say hello to two new categories: Trending and Best Musical Moment

The “Cash Me Outside” Meme Is An MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominee, How Bout Dat?

Danielle Bregoli's 15 seconds of fame on Dr. Phil spawned hundreds of memes, brought her internet-celeb status, and now an awards-show nomination. That's right, the "Cash Me Outside" girl is officially an MTV Movie & TV Awards nominee, thanks to two new voting categories revealed Tuesday (May 2). Winners will be announced Sunday, May 7, either before or during the show, which airs live at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The Trending category — presented by Instant and featuring moments that took over your newsfeed this past year — includes Bregoli, James Corden's famous Carpool Karaoke segment with Lady Gaga, and Jimmy Fallon's Wheel of Musical Impressions with Demi Lovato. The second category, Best Musical Moment, honors the artists who soundtracked your favorite movies and TV shows. Below are the nominees for both new categories; you can view the full list of noms here.

Trending

"Sean Spicer Press Conference" feat. Melissa McCarthy — Saturday Night Live

"Lady Gaga Carpool Karaoke" — The Late Late Show with James Corden

"Cash Me Outside How Bout Dat" — Dr. Phil

"Run the World (Girls)" feat. Channing Tatum as Beyoncé — Lip Sync Battle

"Wheel of Musical Impressions" with Demi Lovato — The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Winona Ryder's Winning SAG Awards Reaction — 23rd Annual SAG Awards

Best Musical Moment

"Beauty and the Beast" — Ariana Grande and John Legend, Beauty and the Beast

"Can't Stop the Feeling!" — Justin Timberlake, Trolls

"How Far I'll Go" — Auli'i Cravalho, Moana

"City of Stars" — Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, La La Land

"You Can't Stop the Beat" — ensemble, Hairspray Live!

"Be That as It May" — Herizen Guardiola, The Get Down

"You’re the One That I Want" — ensemble, Grease: Live

Vote for the Trending award here; for Best Musical Moment, cast your vote by submitting a Musical.ly video of your chosen song (which you can do here).

Be sure to tune in to the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. And check MTV News for all your updates on the big show.