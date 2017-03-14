Adam Devine Will Host The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Getty Images

So you may have heard that MTV is spicing up its long-standing Movie Awards to include TV for the first time ever. Pretty cool, right? A newly revamped show needs a host worthy of its awesomeness, and there’s one man perfect for the job: Adam Devine, who’s ready to get the party “poppin’”... at least, as soon as he can get a handle on his popcorn machine.

Devine will bring a hefty dose of hilarity when he hosts the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, airing live on May 7 from Los Angeles.

“I’m so excited to host the MTV Movie & TV Awards,” Devine said. “I have dreamed about it since I was a teenager. It was usually a dry dream, but I would be remiss if I didn’t admit that sometimes it was wet.”

The actor and comedian is coming off an impressive year — he co-starred with Zac Efron in the big-screen comedy Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, and recently wrapped his seven-season run on Comedy Central’s Workaholics. He'll next appear in Magic Camp and Netflix's When We First Met.

Devine is no stranger to the Movie Awards, either — last year, he and his Pitch Perfect 2 co-star Rebel Wilson picked up the award for Best Kiss and even recreated their sloppy smooch onstage. Now, he’ll have the best seat in the house to see movie and TV’s finest pick up their own Golden Popcorn trophies.

Speaking of which, the nominees for the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards will be announced tomorrow (April 6). As our host with the most would say, “LET’S GET WEIRD," folks!

Comedy Central/Giphy

Be sure to tune in for Adam Devine's big show at 8 p.m. on May 7, 2017, and check back here on MTV News for updates leading up to the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.