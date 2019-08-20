Remember the 1999 MTV VMAs Red Carpet Looks?
08/20/2019
Take a walk down memory lane and check out unforgettable red carpet looks from Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Jay-Z and more stars.
01:20
1999 MTV Video Music Awards
Lil Kim Remembers The VMA Boob Encounter With Diana Ross
Kim recalls her VMA encounter with Diana Ross.
08/24/2013
01:24
1999 MTV Video Music Awards
John McCain Loves Elvis — And The VMAs
Back in 1999, the presidential hopeful talked to MTV about his musical tastes, old and new.
03/24/2008
01:37
1999 MTV Video Music Awards
1999 Video Music Awards: 'My Name Is,' 'Guilty Conscience'
Dr. Dre joins the "role model" onstage.
09/09/1999
06:00
1999 MTV Video Music Awards
The VMA Virgin
Not only did she perform like a pro in 1999, but Britney also walked her first VMA red carpet like a been there, done that diva.
09/09/1999
00:45
MTV News
Travel Back to the 1999 VMAs
Britney, TLC, Backstreet Boys, Stone Cold Steve Austin… the ’99 VMAs were a trip.
09/09/1999
02:16
1999 MTV Video Music Awards
Britney Spears Performs at the 1999 MTV VMAs
Britney Spears showcases her phenomenal dance moves as she performs her hit single "…Baby One More Time" at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.
09/09/1999
01:28
1999 MTV Video Music Awards
Britney's Shopping Spree
MTV's Serena Altschul takes Brit shopping before the 1999 Video Music Awards.
09/07/1999
00:31
1999 MTV Video Music Awards
Todd Oldham Suggests Safety Panties To Britney in 1999
While shopping for her 1999 VMA wardrobe, the pop star finds scandalous clothes and sage advice from Todd Oldham.
09/07/1999