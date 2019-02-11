DUA LIPA TALKS HER NEW MUSIC, NEW LOOK, AND 2019 MTV EMA PERFORMANCE
11/02/2019
Watching
You may also like20 Videos
02:48
2019 MTV EMA
Niall Horan - "Nice to Meet Ya"
Niall Horan has fans amped up as he performs his track "Nice to Meet Ya."
11/03/2019
Performance
05:43
2019 MTV EMA
Green Day - "Basket Case" & "Father of All"
Green Day performs their classic hit "Basket Case" and a dynamic rendition of "Father of All..." from their 2020 album of the same name.
11/03/2019
03:27
2019 MTV EMA
Akon featuring Becky G - "Como No"
Akon shares the stage with host Becky G to perform this lead single "Como No" at the 2019 MTV EMAs.
11/03/2019
Performance
03:38
2019 MTV EMA
Ava Max - "Torn" & "Sweet but Psycho"
Ava Max charms the crowd as she performs "Torn" and "Sweet but Psycho" at the 2019 MTV EMAs.
11/03/2019
Performance
03:26
2019 MTV EMA
Becky G - "24/7," "Sin Pijama" & "Mayores"
Host Becky G sets aside her emcee duties to perform her songs "24/7," "Sin Pijama" and "Mayores" at the 2019 MTV EMAs.
11/03/2019
Performance
05:32
2019 MTV EMA
Liam Gallagher - "Once" & "Wonderwall"
Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher rocks out to "Once" and "Wonderwall" at the 2019 MTV EMAs.
11/03/2019
03:23
2019 MTV EMA
Rosalia - "Di Mi Nombre"
Rosalia heats up the crowd with a fiery performance of her song "Di Mi Nombre."
11/03/2019
Performance
03:29
2019 MTV EMA
Mabel - "Don't Call Me Up"
Mabel delivers a live rendition of her hit song "Don't Call Me Up" at the 2019 MTV EMAs.
11/03/2019
Interview
06:47
2019 MTV EMA
Becky G Is Ready to Host the EMAs
Becky G tells Travis Mills what she'll bring to the EMAs as the 2019 host, lists which artists she's most excited to see and reveals details about her album "Mala Santa."
11/03/2019
Interview
04:07
2019 MTV EMA
Mabel Teases Her "Don't Call Me Up" Performance
Mabel talks to Travis Mills about how she'll translate "Don't Call Me Up" to the EMAs stage, which performers she can't wait to meet and how she'll celebrate after the show.
11/03/2019
Interview
03:57
2019 MTV EMA
Akon Talks About Lighting Up the MTV EMAs Stage
Akon talks about his 2019 MTV EMAs performance, dropping multiple albums in a month, his collaboration with host Becky G and more.
11/03/2019
Interview
06:05
2019 MTV EMA
Niall Horan Reveals How He Copes with Performance Anxiety
Niall Horan answers questions about attending the MTV EMAs for the first time and dealing with performance anxiety, and reveals his dream collaboration and post-EMAs plans.
11/03/2019
Interview
03:06
2019 MTV EMA
NCT 127 Sheds a Light on Their Rehearsal Process
Travis Mills chats with NCT 127 about prepping for the EMAs, the difference between performing at an awards show and on tour, preshow rituals and more.
11/03/2019
02:58
2019 MTV EMA
Dua Lipa - "Don't Start Now"
Dua Lipa performs her moving-on anthem "Don't Start Now" at the 2019 MTV EMAs.
11/02/2019
00:30
2019 MTV EMA
Travis Mills Announces the Winner for Best Group
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing host Travis Mills reveals whether BTS or BLACKPINK is taking home the 2019 MTV EMAs Best Group award.
11/02/2019