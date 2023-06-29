All Star Shore
On this party competition show, international stars bring their A games for a chance to win $150,000.
Cast

Angelina Pivarnick

Cast Member

The OG of "Jersey Shore" Angelina takes this new Shore House by storm and causes chaos with whomever gets in her way. She's bringing the mouth, the drama and the party all in one small package. Can this new group of housemates handle Hurricane Angelina, or will her tornado hurt her chances at taking home the grand prize?

Bethan Kershaw

Cast Member

Sometimes she's bubbly, and sometimes she's a hothead. Bethan of "Geordie Shore" joins the Shore House as a single woman with a huge personality and big heart. When her flirty way catches the eye of a fellow housemate, can she keep her attention on the competition, or will she get caught up in the man?

Blake Horstmann

Cast Member

While he was not lucky in love on "Bachelor in Paradise," Blake is ready to compete for money and not a woman's heart. Instead of being the villain, Blake's strategy is to be as nice as possible to everyone, make no enemies and kill it in the DJ booth, but when things heat up in the hot tub with the girl he likes, does Blake throw the game aside to win her over?

Chloe Ferry

Cast Member

The biggest party animal of "Geordie Shore," Chloe shows off her competitive side in this Shore House, but not without a drink in her hand. Even though she is joined by some of her closest friends from the U.K., Chloe can't trust anyone when money is on the line.

Giannina Gibelli

Cast Member

She proposed, she went to the wedding, then she ran away on "Love Is Blind." What better place to be next than a Shore House! Giannina is ready to go all in, meet new people and show the world a new competitive side of her, but one thing is for sure: She isn't here to kiss anyone's ass when it comes to the competition. When a fellow alpha in the house challenges her, can Gigi hold her own?

James Tindale

Cast Member

Geordie boy James brings the mischief and the muscles to this Shore House. James hopes his 10 years of experience in the club will lead him to victory in this party competition. He also doesn't mind mingling around the girls in the house, too.

Joey Essex

Cast Member

U.K. reality sensation and king of confidence Joey has been a staple on TV but has yet to see what life is like in the Shore House. His main strategy when coming into the house: flirting with everyone... even if they're married! Will the house fall for his charm, or will he break too many hearts along the way that he jeopardizes his chances of winning?

Johnny Middlebrooks

Cast Member

Known as a player on "Love Island," Johnny's focus for this competition is all about the money... or is it? When drama comes up between his teammate and potential love interest, does Johnny have what it takes to keep his eye on the prize?

Karime Pindter

Cast Member

"Acapulco Shore" queen of tequila Karime is here to show how Mexico really parties, and even though the competition and challenges might scare her, she loves money and will do whatever it takes to win it.

Luis "Potro" Caballero

Cast Member

Potro is bringing in the attitude and the spice from "Acapulco Shore." He may be known as the Seducer to some, but to others, he's a big threat in the competition. When Potro hears others in the house talking about his game, will he be able to prove himself, or will he be sent straight to exile?

Marina Gregory

Cast Member

As winner of "The Circle Brazil," Marina is all about the social game when it comes to making cash money, but in this Shore House, she finds reading people is harder in person than it was online. Will Marina be able to tell when feelings are romantic, platonic or just straight gameplay?

Ricardo Salusse

Cast Member

The bubbly geography teacher turned party animal of "Rio Shore," Ricardo is here to show size doesn't matter in this competition. He might not be the hulk, but don't underestimate his tenacity to win.

Trina Njoroge

Cast Member

If Trina thought a love triangle on "Love Island" was dramatic, then Shore House is about to show her a whole new world of chaos. As a psychiatric nurse, Trina is going to use her knowledge of how the mind works, but will it work to her advantage? When she gets caught spilling too much tea, can she recover?

Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo

Cast Member

"RuPaul's Drag Race" sensation Vanjie is a self-proclaimed professional in drinking, cussing and roasting, so joining the Shore House next was a natural fit, and when you add a cash prize, Vanjie is going to do whatever it takes to win. One thing Vanjie won't let happen is anyone lying or causing drama. Better watch out for Vanjie!

About All Star Shore Season 1

The first ever party competition show featuring 14 iconic reality stars from series around the world as they come together for an epic vacation in the Canary Islands.

