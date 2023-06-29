All Star Shore

Giannina Gibelli Cast Member

She proposed, she went to the wedding, then she ran away on "Love Is Blind." What better place to be next than a Shore House! Giannina is ready to go all in, meet new people and show the world a new competitive side of her, but one thing is for sure: She isn't here to kiss anyone's ass when it comes to the competition. When a fellow alpha in the house challenges her, can Gigi hold her own?