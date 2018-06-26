The Challenge
Champs Vs. Stars Reunion
Season 3 E 11 • 06/26/2018
The Miz and the cast of The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars dish on this seasons competition and drama.
The ChallengeS37 • E1The List
The international agents rescue the Americans, two veterans reveal their unexpected off-season hookup, and a mysterious list sends ripples throughout the house.
08/11/2021
1:03:56
The ChallengeS37 • E2Bertha
The agents face off in a heist-style challenge, a love triangle stirs up raw feelings in the house, and an elimination vote tests the veteran alliance.
08/18/2021
1:03:43
The ChallengeS37 • E3Truce or Dare
Big T's loyalties come into question, an intense diving challenge results in multiple injuries, and a desire for revenge tempts the Agency to smash the veterans' alliance.
08/25/2021
1:03:43
The ChallengeS37 • E4Messy
Amber seeks to affirm her spot in the "Big Brother" alliance, a split-second decision during Undercover Comms tests a friendship, and elimination gets personal.
09/01/2021
1:03:43
The ChallengeS37 • E5Good Vibes and Gladiator
Romance blooms in the house, the players race through various obstacles in a muddy Mindfield mission, and a vet's injury compromises her partner's standing in the competition.
09/08/2021
41:44
The ChallengeS37 • E6Alien
Kaycee plans a romantic date for Nany, agents must solve puzzles while strapped to the tops of spinning cars, and a stolen pizza leads to all-out war.
09/15/2021
42:46
The ChallengeS37 • E7Uncle CT
Emy charts a risky gambit to steal her "dream partner," the house nervously awaits TJ's ruling on the pizza incident, and a legendary elimination game gets a new twist.
09/22/2021
1:03:42
The ChallengeS37 • E8The Threat
Berna and Hughie hope to win the Dive Bomb challenge and finally break the vets' alliance, Amber considers a risky move in pursuit of revenge, and two teams Race to Escape in elimination.
09/29/2021
1:03:21
The ChallengeS37 • E9The War
No longer protected, the vets must devise new strategies, the teams get down and dirty in Bombshell Battle, and Cory's cozy relationship with the rookies raises eyebrows.
10/06/2021
1:03:54
The ChallengeS37 • E10Precious Stones
Big T and Logan don't see eye-to-eye on their relationship, TJ changes the rules of the game during Diamond Dash, and a compromised player refuses to go down without a fight.
10/13/2021
Interview
01:24
The ChallengeS37 E10Spies, Lies and Allies Final Words - Precious Stones
The eliminated player expresses pride in herself for persevering through a game that tested arm strength and stamina, and references a potential curse impacting first-year competitors.
10/13/2021
