Minnesotans Voted For Bernie Sanders In 2016 — But For Joe Biden In 2020

KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images

In 2016, Sen. Bernie Sanders won 61 percent of the primary vote in Minnesota — a trend that didn't stick this year, when former Vice President Joe Biden won the state with 38 percent of the vote at 85 percent of precincts reporting during the Super Tuesday primary election on March 3, the New York Times reported. He was followed by Sanders, who received 30 percent of the vote, Senator Elizabeth Warren who received 15 percent of the vote, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg who received eight percent of the vote. President Donald Trump won the Republican primary, as expected.

Minnesota had 75 delegates up for grabs, eight of which went to Biden; four went to Sanders. Sen. Amy Klobuchar received five percent of the vote despite the fact that she dropped out of the race earlier this week, in large part due to mail-in ballots. She did attempt to persuade her supports to cast their ballots for Biden, whom she endorsed, while Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and TakeAction Minnesota endorsed Sanders. According to ABC News exit polls, young voters favored Sanders over Biden, while voters who chose their candidate more recently sided with the former Vice President.

The U.S. Senate and House of Representative primary elections don't take place until August 11. Democratic incumbent Sen. Tina Smith is running for reelection.

More than a dozen other states and territories also voted this Super Tuesday, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia, as well as American Samoa.

This is a developing story. MTV News will update it as we know more.