Mike Bloomberg Just Brought Home His First Win: American Samoa

When polls finally closed in American Samoa on Tuesday (March 3), billionaire and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg came out of the territory's primary election as the leader, with 49 percent of the vote and 99 percent of precincts reporting . He was followed by Rep. Tulsi Gabbard who garnered 29 percent of the vote, Sen. Bernie Sanders who received 10 percent of the vote, and former Vice President Joe Biden who received eight percent of the vote. The Republican party will hold a territorial convention on March 24.