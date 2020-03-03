Joe Raedle/Getty Images

It's one of the first results we've heard from Super Tuesday

Mike Bloomberg Just Brought Home His First Win: American Samoa

When polls finally closed in American Samoa on Tuesday (March 3), billionaire and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg came out of the territory's primary election as the leader, with 49 percent of the vote and 99 percent of precincts reporting . He was followed by Rep. Tulsi Gabbard who garnered 29 percent of the vote, Sen. Bernie Sanders who received 10 percent of the vote, and former Vice President Joe Biden who received eight percent of the vote. The Republican party will hold a territorial convention on March 24. https://twitter.com/Mike2020/status/1235012209224318978

The state had 6 delegates up for grabs, four of which are now pledged to Bloomberg; Gabbard followed with one delegate.

As Mic notes , people who are born in American Samoa are considered "nationals," but not "citizens" of the United States. That means they won't be able to vote in the general election — even though they pay for Americanized healthcare systems like Medicare and Medicaid, and are also conscripted into military service. (The territory has the highest rate of enlistment of any state or territory.) Congresswoman Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen is the territory's current Representative.

The territory wasn't the only location to hold a presidential primary on Tuesday — 14 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia also cast their votes.

This is a developing story. MTV News will update it as we know more.