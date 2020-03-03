Tennessee Democrats Weathered The Storms To Vote For Joe Biden

Brandon Dill for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Super Tuesday has come and gone, and Tennessee's Democratic voters selected former Vice President Joe Biden as their primary election winner on March 3, with 39.3 of the vote and 74 of precincts reporting, per the New York Times. He was followed by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who won 24.6 of the vote; former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, with 17 percent of the vote; and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, with 9.2 percent of the vote. President Donald Trump won the Republican primary, as projected.

The polls were kept open longer than usual, according to the Tennessean, after a tornado ripped through Nashville, killing at least 22 people, injuring many more, and demolishing 50,000 homes. Dozens of people are still unaccounted for. Polls were initially planned to close at 7 p.m., the Tennessean reported, and instead stayed open until at least 8 p.m.; five polling places remained open until 10 p.m. (Click here for more information, as well as how to help.)

There were 64 pledged delegates up for grabs, and 73 delegates total. So far, 7 of those are now pledged to Biden. According to the Washington Post, 64 percent of voters aged 17-29 turned out for Sanders, but that group only accounted for 10 percent of voters total. Biden performed well with voters aged 45 and older, and took the majority share of support from both Black and white voters.

The state is slated to hold its primaries for the United States House of Representatives and the Senate on August 6.

Tennessee wasn't the only location to hold a presidential primary on Tuesday — a total of 14 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia also cast their votes, as did the territory American Samoa.

