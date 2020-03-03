Arkansas Has Spoken: Joe Biden Won Their Democratic Primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden took home 39.1 percent of the vote in Arkansas on Super Tuesday (March 3), claiming the primary election victory in the state with 83 percent of precincts reporting. He was followed by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who received 22.7 percent of the vote, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg who garnered 16.9 percent of the vote, and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren who earned 10.2. percent of the vote, the New York Times reported. President Donald Trump won the Republican primary, as expected.

Out of the 31 pledged delegates up for grabs in the state, 4 have been apportioned to Biden so far.

Arkansasans also cast their primary votes for the United Staates Senate and the House of Representatives on Tuesday. In the Senate election, Republican incumbent Sen. Tom Cotton won his primary uncontested. The state has four congressional districts, all of which were up for primary election on Tuesday: In the state's first district, incumbent Republican Rep. Rick Crawford is slated to run uncontested; in district 2, uncontested Democrat Joyce Elliott will face off against uncontested incumbent Republican Rep. French Hill; in district 3, uncontested Democrat Celeste Williams will face off against uncontested incumbent Republican Rep. Steve Womack; in district 4, uncontested Democrat William Hanson will face off against uncontested incumbent Republican Bruce Westerman.