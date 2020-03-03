Joe Biden Wins North Carolina, In Part Thanks To Black Voters

Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

North Carolina voters cast their primary ballots for president, governor, United States Senate, and the U.S. House of Representatives on March 3. For the presidential primary, former Vice President Joe Biden received 37 percent of the vote with 47 percent reporting, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders who received 24 percent of the vote, former mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg who received 15 percent of the vote, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren who received ten percent of the vote. President Donald Trump won the Republican primary, as expected.

The state had 110 delegates, 19 of which will currently go to Biden and 6 of which will go to Sanders. Part of Biden's win is due to Black voters, who turned out in droves to support the candidate, according to an NBC News exit poll. Another exit poll by the Washington Post found that young voters overwhelmingly supported Sanders, with 58 percent of respondents aged 17-29 indicating their support for the Vermont senator.

After battling it out in the primaries, NPR reports, incumbent Democrat Roy Cooper will face off against Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest for governor in November, and incumbent Republican Thom Tillis will face off against former State Senator Cal Cunningham for U.S. Senate.

Come November, in the state's first district, incumbent Democratic Rep. G.K. Butterfield will face off against Republican Sandy Smith; in district 2, Republican Alan Swain won the GOP primary uncontested, but the Democratic primary has yet to be called. In district 3, Democrat Daryl Farrow will face off against incumbent Republican Rep. Greg Murphy; in district 4, incumbent Democrat Rep. David Price won his party's primary, but the Republican primary has yet to be called; in district 5, incumbent Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx won the GOP primary, but the Democratic primary has not been called; district 6 results have yet to be called; in district 7, incumbent Republican Rep. David Rouzer won his primary but the Democratic primary has yet to be called. In district 8, democrat Patricia Timmons-Goodson will face off against incumbent Republican Rep. Richard Hudson; in district 9, incumbent Republican Rep. Dan Bishop but the Democratic primary has yet to be called. In district 10, Democrat David Parker will face off against incumbent Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry. District 11 has not yet been called. In district 12, incumbent Democratic Rep. Alma Adams will face off against Republican Bill Brewster; in district 13, Democrat Scott Huffman will face off against incumbent Republican Ted Budd.

More than a dozen other states and territories also voted this Super Tuesday, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia, as well as American Samoa.

This is a developing story. MTV News will update it as we know more.