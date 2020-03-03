Young Vermont Voters Turned Out For Their Senator, Bernie Sanders

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

'It is an honor to be your senator. Let's go forward and transform the country together'

reporting. He was followed by former Vice President Joe Biden, who garnered 23 percent of the vote; former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, with ten percent of the vote; and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, with nine of the vote. President Donald Trump won the Republican primary, as projected. On Tuesday (March 3), Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win the Vermont Democratic primary election , with 50 percent of the vote with 16 percentreporting. He was followed by former Vice President Joe Biden, who garnered 23 percent of the vote; former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, with ten percent of the vote; and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, with nine of the vote. President Donald Trumpwon the Republican primary, as projected. "Thank you Vermont!" Sanders tweeted . "It is an honor to be your senator. Let's go forward and transform the country together."

of which are now pledged to Sanders. Exit polls from The state had 16 pledged delegates up for grabs, at least eightof which are now pledged to Sanders. Exit polls from ABC News and NBC News show that Sanders dominated among young Democrats in Vermont who voted; he also thrived among independents and liberal voters in his home state.

The state holds their primary election for the United States House of Representatives and governor on August 11; the state is not projected to host a Senate election this year.

The state wasn't the only location to hold a presidential primary on Tuesday — 14 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia also cast their votes, as did the territory American Samoa

