Joe Biden Can Thank Black Voters For His Win In Alabama

When polls finally closed in Alabama on Tuesday (March 3), former Vice President Joe Biden came out of the state's primary election as the leader, with 61 percent of the vote and 20 percent of precincts reporting, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders who garnered 16 percent of the vote, former mayor Michael Bloomberg who received 11 percent of the vote, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren who received five of the vote. President Donald Trump won the Republican primary, as expected.

The state had 52 delegates up for grabs, at least six of which are now pledged to Biden. (The Alabama Democratic Conference endorsed Biden going into the race.) An NBC News exit poll showed that 72 percent of Black voters in the state voted for Biden, who also took the majority of white voters.

Also on Tuesday, the state cast its primary votes for the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives. In the Senate election, Democratic incumbent Sen. Doug Jones won his primary uncontested but his Republican challenger has yet to be announced.

Alabama also had seven congressional districts up for primary elections on Tuesday: The state's first district wasn't yet called, nor was the Republican primary in the state's second district. However, Democrat Phyllis Harvey-Hall beat Nathan Mathis in the democratic primary for the second district; in district 3, uncontested Democrat Adia Winfrey will face off against uncontested Republican incumbent Mike Rogers; in district 4, uncontested Democrat Rick Neighbors will face off against uncontested Republican Robert Aderholt; in district 5, Republican incumbent Mo Brooks beat Chris Lewis; in district 6, uncontested Republican incumbent Gary Palmer will head to the general election, as well as uncontested Democrat Terri Sewell in district 7.

Alabama wasn't the only state who held a presidential primary on Tuesday — 13 other states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia, and the American Samoa also cast their votes.

This is a developing story. MTV News will update it as we know more.