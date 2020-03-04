Was Joe Biden's Massachusetts Win The Most Surprising Super Tuesday Result?

Blake Nissen for The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Elizabeth Warren, the state's Senator since 2012, came in third

Massachusetts gave a plurality of their Democratic primary votes to former Vice President Joe Biden on March 3. With 73 percent of precincts reporting, Biden took 33.3 percent of the vote, making him the winner in the state's Super Tuesday primary election, ahead of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders who received 26.8 percent of the vote, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren who received 21.8 percent of the vote, and former Mayor Michael Bloomberg who received 11.6 of the vote, according to the New York Times. President Donald Trump won the Republican primary, as expected.

The final call in the state was something of an upset, given that Warren has served as its senator since 2012, and Sanders represents nearby Vermont.

Out of Massachusetts' 91 pledged delegates, 16 went to Biden, 11 went to Sanders, and 4 went to Warren. The rest have yet to be apportioned.

According to exit polls conducted by the Washington Post, Sanders earned the lion's share of support from younger voters. People aged 18-29 made up 16 percent of voters, and 51 percent of them indicated support for Sanders. Thirty-nine percent of respondents aged 30-44, who comprised 21 percent of voters, indicated the same. Sanders also did well with Latinx voters, while Biden earned the plurality of support from white voters and Black voters alike.

Massachusetts' U.S. Senate and House of Representative primary elections, in which Democratic incumbent Sen. Ed Markey is running for reelection, isn't until September 1.

Over a dozen other states and territories also voted this Super Tuesday, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia, as well as American Samoa.

This is a developing story. MTV News will update it as we know more.