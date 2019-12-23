Thank U, Ari: Grande's Sweetener World Tour Live Album Is Out

(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG)

Ariana Grande wrapped up the final show of The Sweetener World Tour at the Forum in Los Angeles last night (December 22). She previously all but confirmed that she would capture the magic of one its shows via a live album. She has made that a reality with the release of K Bye For Now (Swt Live) that's out now and is a massive and complete look at the tour's setlist as well as a few extra magical moments. This just became one hell of a holiday season for Ari stans.

K Bye For Now (Swt Live), Grande's first-ever live album, is 32 tracks long. It follows the show's setlist down to the tee. You'll hear recent favorites like "Thank U, Next," "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored," and "7 Rings" from thank u, next that dropped earlier this year along with "God Is A Woman, "R.E.M.," and other 2018-era Sweetener gems (the album that the tour gets its name from). Along for the ride are Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, and Childish Gambino who appear on select cuts. All of the tour's live magic, from Grande speaking to fans directly to the glass-shattering screams from hyperventilating fans, can be found on K Bye For Now (Swt Live).

The Sweetener World Tour kicked off earlier this year in March and, over the course of nine months, brought Ari's epic show to the United States, Canada, and Europe with more than 100 dates. After wrapping up her last show, she tweeted the name of the album along with a message to fans, calling the LP "a little something to thank u for everything and to make saying goodbye to this chapter a lil easier love u."

Grande's K Bye For Now title for the album is interesting because it implies that she's taking a break. If so, it's well deserved. Not only is K Bye For Now (Swt Live) her second full-length release of 2019, she also served as the executive producer for the soundtrack of Charlie's Angels and appeared on five of its songs. As hard as she's worked, we wouldn't blame her for kicking her legs up for a bit.

Stream Grande's first-ever live album up above.