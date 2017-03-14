Ariana Grande’s Heavenly ‘God Is A Woman’ VMA Performance Was A Family Affair

Getty Images

Just days after making the world a sweeter place with her fourth album, Sweetener, Ariana Grande took the VMAs to heavenly heights with the debut performance of "God Is a Woman." And she had a little help from three of the most important women in her life.

Much like the galaxy-spanning "GIAW" music video, Grande's performance had a historical twist, with the singer and her crew of 40 dancers (all women, of course) basically reenacting the Last Supper on stage. Ari, dressed in glittering gold, was front and center as they cycled through some pristine choreo in front of a starry backdrop accentuated by Roman pillars.

And just when you thought the female empowerment vibes couldn't get stronger, Ari's mom, Joan, her grandma, Nonna, and future mother-in-law — Pete Davidson's mom, Amy — came onstage and joined hands with Grande as they sang the final, triumphant line: "You'll believe God is a woman." Amen!

Grande's heavenly performance came after she accepted the award for Best Pop Video, for "No Tears Left to Cry." Her sweet VMA night is only getting sweeter!