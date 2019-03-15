Ariana Grande's Sweetener Tour: 11 Things To Know Before You Go

Getty Images

This spring is about to get a whole lot sweeter!

After two albums, a Grammy, a few chart-topping hits, and a couple signature Starbucks drinks, Ariana Grande is set to kick off her hotly anticipated Sweetener Tour on Monday (March 18) in Albany, New York. Ari will jet-set all over the U.S. and Canada until mid-July before she takes the tour overseas from August to October.

So what can Arianators expect when the superstar hits the stage? She's been careful not to reveal much in the way of sets or costumes, but she has teased, "it's my favorite stage i've eva had for sure." The "7 rings" singer has also been flooding her feed with some BTS shots that showcase her talented team and the furry friends who will join her on the road. Below, see everything else we know about the Sweetener Tour (a.k.a., the Sweetener/Thank U, Next Tour!).