Ariana Grande's '7 Rings' Video Is Here And It's Badder Than You'll Ever Be

After days of pretty-in-pink teaser pics and a whirlwind of tornado and diamond emojis, Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" is finally here. World, meet Ariana the rapper.

While "thank u next" was all about the men in Ariana's life, this bop shines a (pink-hued) light on the women in her exclusive inner circle. And man, do they know how to throw a rager. Grande reunited with director Hannah Lux Davis for the very luxe vid, which finds the self-described "savage" draped in diamonds and fur, drowning in champagne as she flips "My Favorite Things" into a bad-bitch flex anthem. "They say 'Which one?' / I say 'Nah, I want all of 'em'" Ari sings-raps. "I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it."

Naturally, Grande's BFFs — Victoria Monet, Tayla Parx, Alexa Luria, Courtney Chipolone, Njomza, and Kaydence — are front and center in the video. It only makes sense, considering the song gets its name from their matching rings, which Ari bought at Tiffany & Co. after her breakup with Pete Davidson last year. She told Billboard last month, "You know how when you're waiting at Tiffany's they give you lots of champagne? They got us very tipsy, so we bought seven engagement rings, and when I got back to the studio I gave everybody a friendship ring."

Yep, Grande swapped that rock of an engagement ring from Davidson for a simple friendship ring, and she hasn't looked back. The rom-com-referencing "thank u, next" may have gone viral for its meme-friendly nostalgic references, but you could argue that "7 Rings" has a fantastical movie ending of its own — the kind where the heroine realizes all she needs is herself. (Well... and maybe some "lashes and diamonds, ATM machines." If you've got it, work it.)