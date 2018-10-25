Ariana Grande Will Make Your 2019 Sweeter By Going On Tour: See The Dates

After what feels like an eternity of hints and teases, Ariana Grande announced her next tour on Thursday (October 25), which will make Spring 2019 a whole lot sweeter.
The first leg of the Sweetener World Tour will kick off on March 18 in Albany and spend three months circling North America before wrapping up back in New York at Madison Square Garden. A pre-sale for American Express Card Members begins on November 1; there's no word on public onsale times just yet. And for Arianators overseas, international tour dates will be unveiled soon.
As if seeing Grande perform Sweetener favorites like "Breathin" and "R.E.M." live isn't enticing enough, the singer has more or less confirmed that her fifth album is well underway. On Wednesday, she replied "yes" to a fan who asked if she had a title for the new project, and "hehehe idk" to another asking if we'd see it before the end of the year. She's also indicated several times that the Sweetener World Tour will encompass both the eponymous album and AG5, meaning concertgoers could see her perform two whole albums' worth of songs on this next trek.
As for what her Sweetener follow-up will sound like, the album is still shrouded in mystery, though Grande did release a 45-second teaser of a song called "Needy" earlier this month. All in all, she seems to be taking a "throw yourself into work" approach to life lately, after weathering a tough few months. Her highly publicized engagement to Pete Davidson fell apart a few weeks ago, shortly after her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died of an overdose. She has, however, assured fans "music is the best medicine" and that it's helping her "heal."
The only question is, will new Instagram celebrity/music video star Piggy Smallz be accompanying Ari on the road? Until we find out, see the full list of dates for the Sweetener World Tour below.
March 18 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center
March 20 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
March 22 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
March 25 - Washington, DC - Capitol One Arena
March 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
March 28 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena
March 30 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
April 1 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
April 3 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
April 5 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
April 7 - Chicago, IL - United Center
April 10 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
April 12 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse
April 13 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
April 15 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
April 17 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
April 18 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
April 20 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
April 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena
April 25 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
April 27 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
April 30 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
May 2 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
May 3 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
May 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center
May 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
May 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 17 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
May 19 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
May 21 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
May 23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena
May 25 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
May 28 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
May 29 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
May 31 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena
June 4 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
June 7 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
June 8 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
June 10 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
June 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
June 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
June 18 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden