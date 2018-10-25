Ariana Grande Will Make Your 2019 Sweeter By Going On Tour: See The Dates

Getty Images

After what feels like an eternity of hints and teases, Ariana Grande announced her next tour on Thursday (October 25), which will make Spring 2019 a whole lot sweeter.

The first leg of the Sweetener World Tour will kick off on March 18 in Albany and spend three months circling North America before wrapping up back in New York at Madison Square Garden. A pre-sale for American Express Card Members begins on November 1; there's no word on public onsale times just yet. And for Arianators overseas, international tour dates will be unveiled soon.

As if seeing Grande perform Sweetener favorites like "Breathin" and "R.E.M." live isn't enticing enough, the singer has more or less confirmed that her fifth album is well underway. On Wednesday, she replied "yes" to a fan who asked if she had a title for the new project, and "hehehe idk" to another asking if we'd see it before the end of the year. She's also indicated several times that the Sweetener World Tour will encompass both the eponymous album and AG5, meaning concertgoers could see her perform two whole albums' worth of songs on this next trek.

As for what her Sweetener follow-up will sound like, the album is still shrouded in mystery, though Grande did release a 45-second teaser of a song called "Needy" earlier this month. All in all, she seems to be taking a "throw yourself into work" approach to life lately, after weathering a tough few months. Her highly publicized engagement to Pete Davidson fell apart a few weeks ago, shortly after her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died of an overdose. She has, however, assured fans "music is the best medicine" and that it's helping her "heal."

The only question is, will new Instagram celebrity/music video star Piggy Smallz be accompanying Ari on the road? Until we find out, see the full list of dates for the Sweetener World Tour below.

March 18 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center

March 20 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

March 22 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

March 25 - Washington, DC - Capitol One Arena

March 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

March 28 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

March 30 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

April 1 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

April 3 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

April 5 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

April 7 - Chicago, IL - United Center

April 10 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

April 12 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse

April 13 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

April 15 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

April 17 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

April 18 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

April 20 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

April 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

April 25 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

April 27 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

April 30 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

May 2 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

May 3 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

May 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center

May 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

May 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

May 17 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

May 19 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

May 21 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

May 23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena

May 25 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

May 28 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

May 29 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

May 31 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena

June 4 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

June 7 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

June 8 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

June 10 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

June 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

June 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

June 18 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden