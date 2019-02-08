Ariana Grande Is Mrs. Steal Your Man (Or Woman?) In 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored' Video

YouTube

Happy thank u, next day! Ariana Grande's fifth album arrived into the world on Friday (February 8), just in time to gloss over all that drama concerning her scrapped Grammys performance. Ever the generous queen, Ari also shared the video for the album's closing track: the iconically titled "break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored."

As previously teased, the trippy clip stars Riverdale hunk Charles Melton, who has his eyes fixed on Grande... but his hands all over model Ariel Yasmine, who's styled to look exactly like the singer, sky-high ponytail and all. When the scene moves from a nightclub to a house party, Grande does a little Single White Female-inspired makeover by ditching her platinum wig and attempting to steal Melton away. Or is it actually the girl she was after the whole time? You'll have to wait until the steamy makeout-in-a-pool scene at the end to decide for yourself. Let the theories begin.

As for the song itself, it finds Ari back in "7 Rings"-esque boss mode, lusting over some glossy pop-trap beats and stirring up all the drama: "Break up with your girlfriend / Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored / You can hit it in the mornin' / Yeah, yeah, like it's yours."