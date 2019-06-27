Charlie's Angels Are Here, And They Didn't Come To Play

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Good morning, Charlie!

The first footage of the Elizabeth Banks-helmed reboot of the classic TV and film series Charlie's Angels is here, and it looks quite promising already. Oh, and it's got a lethal dose of girl power, just as you'd expect.

Kristen Stewart and Ella Balinska take on the roles of Sabina and Jane, agents who already know a thing or two about kicking butt and taking names. They soon meet newbie Elena (Naomi Scott) and start teaching her the tools of the trade.

In a nutshell, the girls will be taking on some sort of lethal tech that could be transformed into a formidable weapon. The Angels need to make sure they wrangle this advancement before the bad guys take hold of it. Then they've got to blow plenty of stuff up and punch dudes in the face. What else do you need from an action flick, anyway?

There's plenty of attitude to spare in this vision of the Charlie's Angels storyline, and it looks like it's going to be a good time for everyone. This time around, the show's Bosley role (basically "Charlie's" intermediary) is being shared by three actors: Elizabeth Banks, Patrick Stewart, and Djimon Hounsou. Oh, and check out Noah Centineo as the "handsome nerd."

The trailer also gives us a brief glimpse at the new theme song from Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey. At first listen, it doesn't immediately grab you like Destiny's Child's 2000 banger "Independent Women," but it's really hard to judge yet from just a snippet. The entirety of the soundtrack is being co-executive-produced by Grande herself, though (great news) and will be available via Republic Records. There's probably lots more to hear than just the track previewed in the trailer.

Charlie's Angels are set to report to theaters on November 15.