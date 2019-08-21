Taylor Swift's Fans Have Known Her For 13 Years — This Is How She's Kept Growing With Them

Kevin Mazur/TAS18/Getty Images

Taylor Swift's connection with her fans has only grown stronger since the release of her debut self-titled album almost 13 years ago. Songs like "Tim McGraw," "Teardrops on My Guitar," and "Our Song" were our first glimpses into the life of this curly-haired, Pennsylvania-born country singer — a life that, at the time, seemed to move parallel to that of her fans. Despite not knowing her personally, the knowledge that her teenage experience of heartbreak and unrequited love mirrored theirs made it feel like the most personal relationship that could exist between fan and celebrity. As it's grown and evolved, that connection has felt more like a friendship. Now, Taylor is fond of communicating with fans directly on her Tumblr page or via intimate Instagram Live sessions, as she's done throughout the entire rollout of her upcoming new album, Lover.

But how does Swift — with a combined 200 million followers on Twitter and Instagram and countless sold-out stadium tours over the course of her career — maintain such a deeply personal link with her fans around the world? The truth is that in addition to music, Taylor's done a lot with each new era to keep her fans invested in the unconventional friendship they've created: from maintaining regular meet-and-greets to hiding endlessly fascinating Easter eggs within her releases. "It's honestly one of the most amazing feelings knowing that there's this group of people that has my back, and that they always show up," Swift said in a 2012 video. "I try to figure out ways all the time to thank them for that."

Ahead of her new album's August 23 release — and Swift's upcoming performance at the 2019 VMAs — we break down the evolution of that close friendship with those who've supported her from the jump, starting with her self-titled era all the way through to what we can now proudly call the Lover era. Are you ready for it?